UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

