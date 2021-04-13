UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $84,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,081,772.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

