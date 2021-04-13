Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.