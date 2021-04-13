United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

