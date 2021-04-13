Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

