Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of URCCF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on URCCF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.