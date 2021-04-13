USDX [Lighthouse] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $189.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003526 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $189.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 154.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014256 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001248 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

