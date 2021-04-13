VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of EGY opened at $2.26 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

