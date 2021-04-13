VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,057. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

