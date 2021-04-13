Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,264,000 after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

