Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $442.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.80 and its 200-day moving average is $390.61. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $214.58 and a twelve month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

