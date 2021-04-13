Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $403.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

