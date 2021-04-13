Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $41.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

