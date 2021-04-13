Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $873.74 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 178.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.