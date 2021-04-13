Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,165. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

