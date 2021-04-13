Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 77,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,709,655. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

