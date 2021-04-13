Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $163.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,884. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

