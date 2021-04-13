Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

