Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.