Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

