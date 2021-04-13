Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,443,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $272.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.