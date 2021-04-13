Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 738.6% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, an increase of 738.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VIGI stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.