Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

