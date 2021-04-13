Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

