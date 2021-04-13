Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

