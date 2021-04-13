Veracity Capital LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global Payments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

