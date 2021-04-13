Veracity Capital LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

