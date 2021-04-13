Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $1.69 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,888,022 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.