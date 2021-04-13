Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.