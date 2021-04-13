Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

VEI opened at $11.71 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

