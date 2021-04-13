Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.22. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

