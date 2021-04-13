Virtu Financial LLC Invests $126,000 in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Akerna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Akerna Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

