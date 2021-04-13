Virtu Financial LLC Invests $151,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Sasol by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

