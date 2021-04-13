Virtu Financial LLC Sells 60,582 Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Medley Management were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDLY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Medley Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

