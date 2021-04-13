Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103,078 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $220.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

