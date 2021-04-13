Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $394,000 in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 1,389.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

