Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.