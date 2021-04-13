Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cabot by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cabot by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

