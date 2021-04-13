Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 73,809 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,809 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

