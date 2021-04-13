Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 94,666 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,666 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ambac Financial Group worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 152,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.