Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 245 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 267 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 219.36.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

