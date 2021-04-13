Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $601,650.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,649.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

