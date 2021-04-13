W Green Pay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,596.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $253,651.95 and $94,596.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

