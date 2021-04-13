Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 20,715 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

