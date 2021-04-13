Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

NYSE:LAD opened at $402.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

