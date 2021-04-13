Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $31.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 28,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

