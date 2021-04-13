Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.65% of Crocs worth $33,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

