Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 329,538 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,538 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $31,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AerCap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

NYSE AER opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.31 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

