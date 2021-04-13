Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

