Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WKULF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Weekend Unlimited Industries alerts:

About Weekend Unlimited Industries

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.